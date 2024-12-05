Favourite places to eat in Durham

Amelia Brown in Food Lifestyle on 5 December, 2024.

Looking for some inspo of where to eat in Durham? Let me help! Here are a few of my favourite places, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do. 

 

 

  1. La Spaghettata 

 

  • A well-known Italian restaurant with a wide menu and reasonable prices! 
  • The perfect place for a date, as the atmosphere is candle-lit with soft, warm lighting
  • They also have bigger tables, perfect for going out with a group of friends or family to celebrate a special occasion
  • Located on Saddler Street, in the center of Durham 

2. Dingswaysushi 

 

 

  • A sushi restaurant, that also serves ramen and other dishes
  • I find this place great for meeting a friend to have lunch together 
  • My go to order is the katsu chicken roll!
  • The restaurant is slightly hidden, tucked slightly up Neville Street. If you walk up North Road, it is a left turn not too far past Babylon 

 

3. Waffley (Waffley Good Company)

 

  • Not only is this the perfect place for a sweet treat, they also do delicious savoury waffles
  • Again, I like to come here with friends, usually for brunch
  • It has never been especially busy when I have visited before, however the staff are very friendly so this creates a comfortable atmosphere 
  • Location: Elvet Bridge (very central!) 


4. Cafedral 

 

 

  • A small but energetic cafe, best known for their scones, cakes and hot chocolate! 
  • The cafe has a no-laptop policy, to encourage people to go to this space to socialise and talk
  • Savoury food is also available here 
  • Location: Owengate (close to Durham Cathedral, hence the name) 


5. Fusha 

  • Asian Cuisine 
  • My go to is the chicken noodles 
  • Variety of rice and noodle dishes, and more 
  • Smaller front area, but larger dining room in the back 
  • Nice environment 
  • Good value for money 
  • Location: Silver Street ( just before the bridge that goes across to Starbucks/babylon/North Road) 

6. 19-Twenty bar and Grill 

  • The perfect place if you like burgers! Plenty of other meal options are also available. 
  • The food quality is very good, a little more expensive but not extortionate 
  • Pretty fairy lights decorating the windows
  • Location: Elvet Bridge (again, fairly central) 


7. JB’s Bar and Kitchen 

  • Not too expensive 
  • Casual environment 
  • Has the best curly fries 
  • Also other choices like pizza, chicken nugget platter, lasagna, burgers (with veggie options available!) 
  • Location: Josephine Butler College, South Road
  • A good option for if you are living near or in a hill college, and want a night off from cooking 

Jo the Mole eating curly fries

8. Pizza Express 

  • Yes it is a chain, but that makes it a safe option, which is especially good for fussy eaters 
  • Sound levels are good. I love Rudy’s, but often find the environment there especially loud and somewhat overwhelming, whereas Pizza Express doesn’t have this issue as much 
  • They also have good desserts, like layered chocolate cake!
  • Location: Saddler Street (one of the main streets in the centre of Durham, where you would walk down into town from the Bailey)

9. Cellar Door 

  • Quite small rooms but somewhat cosy atmosphere 
  • Go down some narrow stairs to reach the restaurant, which arguably adds to the excitement 
  • They do a really good Sunday Dinner, with big yorkshire puddings!
  • Location: Saddler Street 

10. Kokoro 

  • A reliable chain 
  • They have a range of options including sushi, fried chicken, takoyaki and much more!
  • The environment here feels more casual rather than restaurant. I prefer to come here for lunch or if I’m grabbing something to take away 
  • Location: Silver Street (in the centre)

 

