Favourite Places to Eat in Durham

Looking for some inspo of where to eat in Durham? Let me help! Here are a few of my favourite places, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

La Spaghettata

A well-known Italian restaurant with a wide menu and reasonable prices!

The perfect place for a date, as the atmosphere is candle-lit with soft, warm lighting

They also have bigger tables, perfect for going out with a group of friends or family to celebrate a special occasion

Located on Saddler Street, in the center of Durham

2. Dingswaysushi

A sushi restaurant, that also serves ramen and other dishes

I find this place great for meeting a friend to have lunch together

My go to order is the katsu chicken roll!

The restaurant is slightly hidden, tucked slightly up Neville Street. If you walk up North Road, it is a left turn not too far past Babylon

3. Waffley (Waffley Good Company)

Not only is this the perfect place for a sweet treat, they also do delicious savoury waffles

Again, I like to come here with friends, usually for brunch

It has never been especially busy when I have visited before, however the staff are very friendly so this creates a comfortable atmosphere

Location: Elvet Bridge (very central!)



4. Cafedral

A small but energetic cafe, best known for their scones, cakes and hot chocolate!

The cafe has a no-laptop policy, to encourage people to go to this space to socialise and talk

Savoury food is also available here

Location: Owengate (close to Durham Cathedral, hence the name)



5. Fusha

Asian Cuisine

My go to is the chicken noodles

Variety of rice and noodle dishes, and more

Smaller front area, but larger dining room in the back

Nice environment

Good value for money

Location: Silver Street ( just before the bridge that goes across to Starbucks/babylon/North Road)

6. 19-Twenty bar and Grill

The perfect place if you like burgers! Plenty of other meal options are also available.

The food quality is very good, a little more expensive but not extortionate

Pretty fairy lights decorating the windows

Location: Elvet Bridge (again, fairly central)



7. JB’s Bar and Kitchen

Not too expensive

Casual environment

Has the best curly fries

Also other choices like pizza, chicken nugget platter, lasagna, burgers (with veggie options available!)

Location: Josephine Butler College, South Road

A good option for if you are living near or in a hill college, and want a night off from cooking

8. Pizza Express

Yes it is a chain, but that makes it a safe option, which is especially good for fussy eaters

Sound levels are good. I love Rudy’s, but often find the environment there especially loud and somewhat overwhelming, whereas Pizza Express doesn’t have this issue as much

They also have good desserts, like layered chocolate cake!

Location: Saddler Street (one of the main streets in the centre of Durham, where you would walk down into town from the Bailey)

9. Cellar Door

Quite small rooms but somewhat cosy atmosphere

Go down some narrow stairs to reach the restaurant, which arguably adds to the excitement

They do a really good Sunday Dinner, with big yorkshire puddings!

Location: Saddler Street

10. Kokoro

A reliable chain

They have a range of options including sushi, fried chicken, takoyaki and much more!

The environment here feels more casual rather than restaurant. I prefer to come here for lunch or if I’m grabbing something to take away

Location: Silver Street (in the centre)