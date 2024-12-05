Favourite Places to Eat in Durham
Looking for some inspo of where to eat in Durham? Let me help! Here are a few of my favourite places, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.
- La Spaghettata
- A well-known Italian restaurant with a wide menu and reasonable prices!
- The perfect place for a date, as the atmosphere is candle-lit with soft, warm lighting
- They also have bigger tables, perfect for going out with a group of friends or family to celebrate a special occasion
- Located on Saddler Street, in the center of Durham
2. Dingswaysushi
- A sushi restaurant, that also serves ramen and other dishes
- I find this place great for meeting a friend to have lunch together
- My go to order is the katsu chicken roll!
- The restaurant is slightly hidden, tucked slightly up Neville Street. If you walk up North Road, it is a left turn not too far past Babylon
3. Waffley (Waffley Good Company)
- Not only is this the perfect place for a sweet treat, they also do delicious savoury waffles
- Again, I like to come here with friends, usually for brunch
- It has never been especially busy when I have visited before, however the staff are very friendly so this creates a comfortable atmosphere
- Location: Elvet Bridge (very central!)
- A small but energetic cafe, best known for their scones, cakes and hot chocolate!
- The cafe has a no-laptop policy, to encourage people to go to this space to socialise and talk
- Savoury food is also available here
- Location: Owengate (close to Durham Cathedral, hence the name)
- Asian Cuisine
- My go to is the chicken noodles
- Variety of rice and noodle dishes, and more
- Smaller front area, but larger dining room in the back
- Nice environment
- Good value for money
- Location: Silver Street ( just before the bridge that goes across to Starbucks/babylon/North Road)
6. 19-Twenty bar and Grill
- The perfect place if you like burgers! Plenty of other meal options are also available.
- The food quality is very good, a little more expensive but not extortionate
- Pretty fairy lights decorating the windows
- Location: Elvet Bridge (again, fairly central)
- Not too expensive
- Casual environment
- Has the best curly fries
- Also other choices like pizza, chicken nugget platter, lasagna, burgers (with veggie options available!)
- Location: Josephine Butler College, South Road
- A good option for if you are living near or in a hill college, and want a night off from cooking
8. Pizza Express
- Yes it is a chain, but that makes it a safe option, which is especially good for fussy eaters
- Sound levels are good. I love Rudy’s, but often find the environment there especially loud and somewhat overwhelming, whereas Pizza Express doesn’t have this issue as much
- They also have good desserts, like layered chocolate cake!
- Location: Saddler Street (one of the main streets in the centre of Durham, where you would walk down into town from the Bailey)
9. Cellar Door
- Quite small rooms but somewhat cosy atmosphere
- Go down some narrow stairs to reach the restaurant, which arguably adds to the excitement
- They do a really good Sunday Dinner, with big yorkshire puddings!
- Location: Saddler Street
10. Kokoro
- A reliable chain
- They have a range of options including sushi, fried chicken, takoyaki and much more!
- The environment here feels more casual rather than restaurant. I prefer to come here for lunch or if I’m grabbing something to take away
- Location: Silver Street (in the centre)