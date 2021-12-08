Challenge the SAD with a little pamper!

It’s that time of the year when SAD (seasonal affective disorder) is rife! With the weather getting colder and more dreary sometimes your mood does too, but that’s okay. What I find always perks me up is a little winter pamper routine! Which can be done on a budget, with friends or just on your own! It can be done at the weekend for a treat or just mid way through the week if you need a little pick me up.

Firstly, I always start with a bath or if baths aren’t widely available (or nice to use) a shower is also good! If you do have access to a nice bath, then a bath bomb is absolutely the key ingredient to fill your bath with sparkle and if this is the right thing for you then LUSH is the best place to find a perfect one (my favourite is snow fairy!). But, if a shower is more you: get some nice shampoo and conditioner (or just your regular- if your budget doesn’t stretch!), some nice shower gel (again LUSH- a great place to go for it) and maybe a nice scrub. Do everything you need to do- sing your heart out (to Christmas music at this point of the year) , give yourself a foam beard- whatever makes you happy! Then get yourself out, dry and moisturised.

Face Masks are always a staple of every pamper routine! They replenish your skin or detoxify, my personal favourites are the Garnier sheet masks, that are usually on offer in Superdrug or Boots. But any mask will do, anything to make you feel pampered! Hair masks are a new thing to me and I haven’t tested that many so I can’t recommend anything as of yet, but I have dyed blonde hair so anything that gives my hair any kind of moisture is always a win in my books.

Whilst your face and hair masks are on, give your hands and nails a little love! I always have my nails painted (usually in different colours) as I always think this adds to an outfit and gives you something nice to look at! For Christmas time maybe experiment with some dark reds, golds and emeralds. But, if you like pastels more then, don’t be afraid to go against what the season colours are! Be you, do what you like! Hand cream is also a must to make any at home manicure luxurious and to help those cracked, dry hands from the cold (and all the hand-washing and hand sanitiser thanks to Covid-19).

A pamper evening is never complete without a hot beverage to go with it! Whether you’re a herbal tea kind of person, a normal tea, a coffee or a hot chocolate, make yourself a nice hot drink to have whilst you watch a film or read! I like chamomile tea, it always makes me feel relaxed and Lidl does a great one (so good for the pennys too!). But, my all time favourite pamper evening beverage is hands down the hot chocolate. The trick is to use a decent one (I have Green & Blacks at the moment, but there are cheaper ones too!)I decorate mine with whipped cream and marshmallows to finish it off. But even just on it’s own, hot chocolate is truly the best winter pamper routine drink!

What are you going to do after you’ve pampered yourself into oblivion? A film is always a fantastic option. Especially at this time of the year when there are so many good Christmas films to watch! My top five (in no particular order) are: Love Actually, The Holiday, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Elf! But don’t feel like you have to watch a christmas film at this time in the year (although I do advise you to do so!). My top three films of all time are Moulin Rouge! Titanic and Romeo & Juliet (hey, i’ve got a thing for Leonardo DiCaprio, but who doesn’t!). Sometimes, I revert back to the trustworthy TV shows; Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family when I am in need of some extra comfort during the winter nights though!

But if films aren’t for you, I always find reading is a comfort in the dark and cold nights. I like to read things I haven’t before, I have just finished Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman, which was quite good, and I would definitely recommend it if you have nothing else on your reading list. My favourite book of all time is The Great Gatsby by F.Scott Fitzgerald. But, in my view, not a pamper evening read.

I hope that these tips and tricks help you have an amazing pamper night- with your friends or just by yourself. It can help make the winter nights feel so much more cozy and fun.

