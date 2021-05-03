Welcome back!

I hope you have all had a good first week back! For me, as for many of you, this is my FINAL final term at Durham and so what better time to look back and have a small reflection. With deadlines constantly looming, Easter holidays felt a little interminable, so I am actually glad to get back into everything. We are on the last stretch now – not long until we will all be day drinking and forgetting everything that we have spent the last three years learning. I will miss Durham and being a student and I don’t think it has quite hit me yet that there are so many things that I will never have the opportunity to do again. I am clinging on to the hope that before I leave there will be time to just enjoy Durham and celebrate without the pressure of exams – which is thankfully looking more and more likely!

We are back on schedule now for posting so look out for all the new content which our editors have taken time out of their busy schedules to write. I hope you enjoy my editor’s picks for this week – there is definitely quite a mix of topics so should be something for everyone!

Colin and Cuthbert: star-cross’d lovers? by Anna Stringer

The male gaze and Chippendales by Lily Webber

Yemen: add arms, subtract aid = the UK government’s warped equation by Lauren Powdrell

Does smoking protect against Covid-19? by Annalise Murray

Dead [Women] Poets Society: resurrecting women writers of the past by Stella Baricic

Image: Taken for the Bubble by Suzy Yang