Some different news!

You don’t need me to tell you how heavy the news has been the past few weeks (months or really years). I’ve found that (quite rightly) the recent horrific events happening in Ukraine have dominated the conversation in every aspect of my life: whether that be an academic, chatty conversation with friends or in call home.

Now, I’m a firm believer that it’s important to be up to date on current affairs, and know what is happening in the world, especially in times like these. But the constant inundation of heavy news can take its toll.

So, here’s my favourite happy news story this week, to add a bit of cheer.

Humpback whales are thriving once again in Australia!

Conservation efforts have paid off with the country removing humpback whales from its threatened species list.

Before whaling operations ceased in Australia in 1963, and international protections were put in place two years later, more than 30,000 humpback whales were killed by whalers in Australia and New Zealand.

Only about 1,500 humpbacks were in Australian waters at the time, and today, it’s estimated there are at least 40,000.

Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said that removing humpbacks from the threatened species list is “based on science and sends a clear signal about what can be achieved through coordinated action. It is a message of hope for the welfare of a number of species.”

There are still domestic and international protections to safeguard humpback whales, Ley added, and Australia will keep working with the International Whaling Commission “to promote whale conservation and maintain the global moratorium on commercial whaling.”

Image credit – Theirry Meier via Unsplash