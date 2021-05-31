Have a great bank holiday everyone, from our editor

Finally, some sun is what I’ve been thinking these past couple of days, and what good timing considering it’s a bank holiday. However, amidst my prior complaints during the previous wet, rainy weeks we have had here in Durham and across the UK, I realised that Spring officially ends on the 21st of June- so a fair while away still! There I was complaining its summer and the weather did not match up to this fact until I reminded myself we still have a few official weeks of Spring left before I can complain that the summer weather isn’t up to scratch. So, here’s to hoping that when Summer does actually begin later in June, we have endless days of sunshine, warmth, and happiness!

Have a great bank holiday everyone and good luck to those who are still sitting exams and assessments!