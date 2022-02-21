With morale increasingly low, and the Billy B increasingly full, this time of year if hard for everyone. A lot of work, a lot of grey, and a lot of cold!
But with blue skies *somewhat* more frequent (if we ignore the past week of storms), and spring seeming closer to the horizon, I thought I’d share my favourite, cliché (but for good reason), poem about spring, and in honour of springs best flower: daffodils – I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud, by William Wordsworth
I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.
Continuous as the stars that shine
And twinkle on the milky way,
They stretched in never-ending line
Along the margin of a bay:
Ten thousand saw I at a glance,
Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.
The waves beside them danced; but they
Out-did the sparkling waves in glee:
A poet could not but be gay,
In such a jocund company:
I gazed—and gazed—but little thought
What wealth the show to me had brought:
For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.
Image credit: Yoksel via UnSplash
