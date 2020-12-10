Congratulations Biden!

As Angela Merkel said, “Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our times”, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ 81 million historic victory can easily be defined as a game changer in what has been a disastrous time for politics. The rise of conservative offensive realists in the past decade acted as a hindrance to the evolution of modern liberal politics and their win has essentially rerouted from what could have possibly been the end of democracy, as quoted by Muhammadu Buhari, “His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means”.

Biden’s policies on climate change, trade and security have garnered support from all over the world. In the words of Frank Bainimara, “Together, we have a planet to save from a Climate Emergency and a global economy to build back better from Covid-19” and NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, “I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance & look forward to working closely with him. A strong NATO is good for both North America & Europe.” The election of a Democratic leader has given hope to all nation states that revival post COVID-19 would be in the benefit of their citizens and not just of capitalistic gains, something that was deeply feared in the case of Donald Trump. Although, it is still to be seen whether they are able to avoid the next possible World War but also tax China and the WHO for their mishandling of the Corona virus, which has been a source of agitation for all global citizens. Even though, Trump’s dismissal of the election result was anticipated to cause a hindrance to Biden’s transition, but the new President has proved his resilience and has issued a mandatory 100 days of wearing masks policy to flat- ten the curve of Corona in the USA. Biden’s new all-female press team is also expected to strike a chord with equality-supporting nations such as New Zealand and Scandinavian countries.

As for Kamala Harris’ win, the Jamaican and Indian Prime Minister’s expressed deep appreciation and praise for the first female Vice President of the United States of America. As remarked by Andrew Holness, “America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage. Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her” as well as by Narendra Modi, “Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is path-breaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis [aunts], but also for all Indian Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.” Harris’ candidacy and win are being regarded as a momentous step in the war against racism, especially in the light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Her role as the Vice President can also act as a game-changer for female welfare movements especially in states such as Alabama where the no-abortion policy has been widely protested against.

What makes their win of high importance is also a source of pressure and criticism for the new duo. All of their policies and actions will be heavily monitored by both the Republicans and Democrats. The scrutiny would be done severely, and it can be expected that constant comparisons between Biden and Trump would take place. Some would say that the comparisons would also be drawn between Obama and Biden, but the likelihood of this occurring is significantly low because of the unwavering support the ex-President has shown for his ex-Vice President. It is also because of this support and confidence and Biden’s past experience as VP that the international community feels assured of the upcoming future. If the Biden-Harris duo’s policies prove to be successful, it would become a standard for other first world countries to follow which in turn would substantially commence a new global order, something the world is in dire need of.

The ambition and promise that this victory has provided has not just been limited to the American citizens but also for citizens of the world and feels like the light at the end of tunnel. The only question that remains is, will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be able to live up to the hope and confidence the entire world has from them? If yes, the rise of ecologic- ally sustainable liberalism could be the next global phenomenon to occur in this decade and essentially cause the erase of fascism.

Image credit: Harold Mendoza via Unsplash