Unravelling OPEC: The Economics Behind the UAE’s Exit

Amid oil price turmoil due to the USA-Israel war on Iran, the UAE announced that, after being part of OPEC since 1971, it was to exit on the 1st of May 2026. OPEC stands for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. They are essentially a group of major oil-producing nations that coordinate how much oil they release onto the market. In simple terms, it behaves like a cartel: members agree to limit production so that prices stay high and profits remain stable. For more than fifty years the UAE followed OPEC quotas, limiting production to 3-3.5 million barrels per day.

The UAE’s exit means that they now have the jurisdiction to set their own output levels. They have already released plans to expand production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2027.

However, the immediate impact of the UAE’s exit is being overshadowed by events elsewhere. The Strait of Hormuz, a key oil passage, remains closed, with 2000 vessels trapped inside, constraining the immediate effect of their exit. Further uncertainty arises as Iran states that even post-conflict, they may wish to inflict tolls on the strait. The conflict has highlighted a need for countries to diversify away from oil and become less dependent on other countries for their exports. This has reignited the debate around renewables and energy sovereignty. Some argue that this is the time to increase investment in renewables. These conversations provide an insight into why the UAE would want to leave. UAE policymakers have determined that global oil demand is in decline and therefore want to gain as much from rising oil prices before oil becomes an undesired asset.

The markets showed little reaction to this news, largely because traders are focused on the conflict’s immediate impact on supply. The decision itself is not shocking. In 2021, Abu Dhabi clashed with OPEC, using the threat of exit to lobby for an increase in quotas. What’s surprising is the timing: choosing to exit during a period of extreme volatility sends a clear message that the UAE wants to chart its own path, regardless of the wider turmoil.

The UAE leaving OPEC won’t immediately change daily life for households, but it adds pressure to an already unstable energy market. The UAE’s leaving OPEC increases oil prices because it adds uncertainty and reduces coordination in a market where stability depends on producers acting together. Markets price uncertainty immediately. When oil prices swing sharply, the effects show up in places people feel most directly: petrol prices, heating bills, and the cost of everyday goods due to possible inflation rises.

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