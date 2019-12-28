The Crown: Series Three Review – ‘a sparkling addition to the jewel in Netflix’s gilded crown’

Any reservations regarding the new cast dissipated within minutes – this shiny new line-up of actors is a glittering assemblage that admirably succeeds the Golden Globe winning cast of the first two series. As a recent recipient of the Oscar for Best Actress, for her equally regal, yet far less refined, turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite, Olivia Colman seamlessly marks Elizabeth’s transition from ‘young woman’ to ‘settled sovereign’ (as we are told in the opening episode through writer Peter Morgan’s wonderful choice to introduce the series by unveiling the contrasting stamp portraits of Colman next to that of Claire Foy). Colman gloriously picks up the nuances of Foy’s performance, whilst inserting her own, wearier andmore emotionally static, characterisation of Queen Elizabeth.

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles are superb in emulating both the look and the mannerisms of their respective royals; however, it is unsurprisingly Helena Bonham Carter as a lavish Princess Margaret who really steals the show. She has frustratingly little screen time compared to Colman, but shines in her rendition of the rebel princess. One of the most memorable Margaret moments of the series was Bonham Carter wearing nothing but an enormous tiara in the bathtub – undeniably embodying the sensibility and outrageousness of the character. Despite feeling rather distant from Vanessa Kirby’s portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first two series, Bonham Carter makes the character her own: immaculate yet unhinged, poised yet faltering.