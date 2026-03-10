Heated Rivalry to Saturday Night Live – The Ice Hockey Rabbit Hole

I grew up seeing cricket on every possible screen. I remember peanut brittle with live games and the teledrama that took Sri Lankan audiences by storm before losing the plot entirely. It was the only real sport I knew about. That was until I watched the Rocky and Karate Kid films. Media has always had a sports bias. Football has Bend it Like Beckham and Ted Lasso and American Football has dabbled with biopics (which have not aged well). In 2026 the world was thrown into yet another rabbit hole. And by the end of it, the world was obsessed with ice hockey.

It started like most things do, with a fanfiction; a Stucky fanfiction (the romantic pairing of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes), set against the backdrop of an ice hockey AU. At one point this became the Game Changer series. Production or the idea of production started in 2023. In 2026 the world was swept off by a new craze. The Canadian television show has garnered a following unlike any other, and it has competed with shows like Breaking Bad and The Game of Thrones on the rating charts.

Heated Rivalry is different to most other sports dramas, as it heavily centers around sex and romance. It’s often labelled as that, and while that is fair, the show does something different. It takes a look at a largely masculine sport all the while cracking into the stereotypes surrounding it. The show also portrays how these competitive sports perpetuate harmful an distructive behaviours. It also focuses a lot on neaurodivergence, queer identity, race and legacy all the while focusing on the very real aspects of a niche sport. This is a lot for any show, but it did so with a lot of grace. And as a show it’s become a meme and a fixture on TikTok and Instagram algorythms. With it came a Tumblr craze and romanticism. Suddenly, everyone was talking about ice hockey.

Then came the Winter Olympics. The stars of the show Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were torchbearers and all eyes were on ice hockey. USA walked away with gold, in both women’s and men’s ice hockey. The locker room drama after the men’s victory had the sport’s world at a standstill for a moment. The men’s team had secured gold after forty something years and were applauded for their win. The women’s team, who had won back to back gold became a part of a joke, that dismissed everything that they had done for their sport while representing their country on an international level. All eyes were on hockey. The conversation began to shift.

Heated Rivalry had introduced this idea of positive masculinity like Ted Lasso, and the world had momentarily seen change. What really kicked off the intrigue and outrage was the reaction of a country’s president, who made a joke about a gold medallist team that represented his country and the reaction of the men’s team. Everyone stepped back for a second and began to look into the politics of sports and how it enforces a double standard. I have seen it first hand when it comes to cricket victories. The men’s teams are welcomed and cheered on and their matches are televised constantly while the victories of the women’s teams are downplayed significantly.

This all came to ahead with Saturday Night Live which had Connor Storrie as the host. It inevitably focused itself on the sport and featured famous and infamous faces of the women’s and men’s hockey teams. The audience gave a clear sign of who they were rallying around; the women’s team and Connor Storrie. While there was humour and jokes, there was some clear tension from the audience that gave it away. We’ve changed the way we look at sports; every aspect of it.

Ultimately, Heated Rivalry kicked off a lot of discourse. It’s not about the sport, after all it is a love story. It’s about sports and the industry that overlooks it; athletes who are forced to comprimise their own wellbeing and a system an. The world also began to look at other sports, namely figure skating and ice dance and athletes like Amber Glenn and Alyssa Liu, who had fractured the glass ceiling. The world has shifted in the way it looks at sports and athletes, and it has given way to nuanced conversations. They have addressed the dangers that come with the sport. And these dangers aren’t the ones on ice rinks and football pitches. It’s there when female athletes are questioned about winning silver and it’s there in normalised locker-room mysogyny.

