Strangely Familiar

Alice Craig in Creative on 18 June, 2021.

We are strangers

now.

Strangers that have

seen all of each other,

have touched every freckle,

have heard every laugh,

have softened the blow of every tear

 

You are one of the

pulsating masses

on North Road

as I stride

past our-

-your house

 

You are a smile

in a crowd,

a laugh

I hear just above the noise,

a voice

that catches the wind

then drops,

back into the abyss of the city

 

You are

not more than a

mere number

in the university system

to me now,

a speckle

on the unblemished surface

of my heart

 

Leaving your mark. 

 

Image by: Ruhee Parelkar

