Strangely Familiar

We are strangers
now.
Strangers that have
seen all of each other,
have touched every freckle,
have heard every laugh,
have softened the blow of every tear
You are one of the
pulsating masses
on North Road
as I stride
past our-
-your house
You are a smile
in a crowd,
a laugh
I hear just above the noise,
a voice
that catches the wind
then drops,
back into the abyss of the city
You are
not more than a
mere number
in the university system
to me now,
a speckle
on the unblemished surface
of my heart
Leaving your mark.
Image by: Ruhee Parelkar