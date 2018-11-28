Poem: Wiglaf

The last of us, my sleeping aged king,



The last of us, and mine is hero’s work,



Defending my expired kingdom, bound



To wander weaponless beneath the kirk.



Enshrined in splendour’s shadow, ravens caw



And banquet on the scores of unburnt dead;



O where’s the hand that guided us before,



For whose heroic fame we fought and bled?



Inside my sodden castle, dripping dew,



With hanging roots as chandeliers dim,



Do I, bethroned upon a hostile stump,



Bestow effulgent gold to absent men?



Immortal honour gilds your holy name



In glory–ours to rust, to waste, the same.

