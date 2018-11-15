‘Becoming’

Sidrah Zubair in Creative on 15 November, 2018.

                                               I am the moon  

 

but instead of the moon moon    I am a dirty mirror moon    A sticky toffee pudding moon   with forbidden decadence                 

 

     A painful moon with a painful moon heart

 

                                               and in pain          in cries     for

new stars around me                 in desperation for my old

      but desperate for the new       

 

I will never see love clouds I will never see love winds

I will never see love thunder I will never see love rain

I will never see love moulding into an eternal amethyst around me and forcing itself past my moon ribs and into my moon heart and catching my moon brain I’ve so carefully protected from other unprecious stones and holding my moon hands

 

So instead     I will call upon      the blood tides     to wreck 

    to    suffer   for the sufferers   to wail   to stomp  I will blow away     the meteorites    into hellholes  far away from my moonself

     

                  my moonness will be mean   

                                            it will be a cruel white round of

hurt      and truths    I will not repeat to anyone else

 

Alone    I will be a happy moon    a proper moon moon    with lilac craters       yellow rocks      and hated gravities            brilliant moon         brilliant me

