‘Becoming’

I am the moon
but instead of the moon moon I am a dirty mirror moon A sticky toffee pudding moon with forbidden decadence
A painful moon with a painful moon heart
and in pain in cries for
new stars around me in desperation for my old
but desperate for the new
I will never see love clouds I will never see love winds
I will never see love thunder I will never see love rain
I will never see love moulding into an eternal amethyst around me and forcing itself past my moon ribs and into my moon heart and catching my moon brain I’ve so carefully protected from other unprecious stones and holding my moon hands
So instead I will call upon the blood tides to wreck
to suffer for the sufferers to wail to stomp I will blow away the meteorites into hellholes far away from my moonself
my moonness will be mean
it will be a cruel white round of
hurt and truths I will not repeat to anyone else
Alone I will be a happy moon a proper moon moon with lilac craters yellow rocks and hated gravities brilliant moon brilliant me