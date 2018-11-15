‘Becoming’

I am the moon

but instead of the moon moon I am a dirty mirror moon A sticky toffee pudding moon with forbidden decadence

A painful moon with a painful moon heart

and in pain in cries for

new stars around me in desperation for my old

but desperate for the new

I will never see love clouds I will never see love winds

I will never see love thunder I will never see love rain

I will never see love moulding into an eternal amethyst around me and forcing itself past my moon ribs and into my moon heart and catching my moon brain I’ve so carefully protected from other unprecious stones and holding my moon hands

So instead I will call upon the blood tides to wreck

to suffer for the sufferers to wail to stomp I will blow away the meteorites into hellholes far away from my moonself

my moonness will be mean

it will be a cruel white round of

hurt and truths I will not repeat to anyone else

Alone I will be a happy moon a proper moon moon with lilac craters yellow rocks and hated gravities brilliant moon brilliant me