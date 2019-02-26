Queen Anne’s
Grenade now coming up
Over the tarmac,
Switched off like the moon.
Divining your faith I
Raise feet, hands –
Libations to praise all this,
An ablution for the light, bright
Dividing of time and mind.
Fear is grenadine, dripped
Down your moon-white spine
Finding debt, doubt; my overtaxed
Lover paid at the wrong time.
Useless unity! Raising the wages
Of sin to share a honeymoon
With you. Marianne shrieks
In the high street, enraged
And skydiving visions
Deriving John from
The spots of truth – the cover
Of night tends to derange
The praise of a morning after.
Epiphany’s pavement, another
Winter gone in these moonless,
Monologued days
Of dusk, driving
My hands into yours;
Hours of pleasure. Covertly
Erased explosions –
The true grenade
These angered words,
Unwaning every moon,
Every star. Raising Cain
Between the lines,
Or the zest some boy recovered
In the anagrams of memory,
In the dragon of the soul.