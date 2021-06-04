Fly Of Mind

Muhammad Saleem in Creative Uncategorized on 4 June, 2021.

Madness, senseless, sleep, Ah!
Narcotics controls mind with ways.
Nature sees with deepness to attract.
The love-of her takes mind,
 Body with bones and blood moves.
Every part works accurately
But memory records empty space.
Death is extraction of soul from body
Taste of love neither takes nor gives mind.
Skull of mindful thoughts in hollow position.
Yeh mind plays with mind.
Oh, the joy and peace crossed the boundaries.
But existence, bodily acts and sense disappearance.
Beautiful ugly and peaceful unbearable life.

Most Read

  1. Why we Actually Want to Jump: The Call of the Void Explained

  2. Black History Month: Jazz and the Evolution of Music

  3. Only two women in the UK are serving life sentences

  4. Opinion: Islamic Unemployment in the UK: What Can Be Done? 

  5. Wide Sargasso Sea: a postcolonial reading (part one)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.