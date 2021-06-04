Fly Of Mind

Madness, senseless, sleep, Ah!

Narcotics controls mind with ways.

Nature sees with deepness to attract.

The love-of her takes mind,

Body with bones and blood moves.

Every part works accurately

But memory records empty space.

Death is extraction of soul from body

Taste of love neither takes nor gives mind.

Skull of mindful thoughts in hollow position.

Yeh mind plays with mind.

Oh, the joy and peace crossed the boundaries.

But existence, bodily acts and sense disappearance.

Beautiful ugly and peaceful unbearable life.