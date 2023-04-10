Pen and Perception: Debut Episode on ‘Andrew Tate, Donald Trump and Witchcraft’

Ariba Saeed in The Writer Summit on 10 April, 2023.

For the debut episode of our ‘Pen and Perception’ series Luke Alsford, and guest interviewer, Charles Aldous, interview a feminist student writer on her article Andrew Tate, Donald Trump and Witchcraft: anti-feminism in the media | The Bubble. Things get heated with Charles’ pressing questions and controversy being sparked within the Q&A.

If you want to get involved with what we do at Writer Summit, as an organisation committed to helping out emerging writers, check out our website Writer Summit – unleash the power of words, one summit at a time (thewritersummit.co.uk). Make sure to tune in to our podcast for more conversations with writers!

 

Image by Studio Iris on Pixabay 

