This week’s episode titled ‘Emma Smith: This is Shakespeare’s’ features Oxford academic Emma Smith and her best selling book ‘This is Shakespeare.’ From pointing out the flaws in Shakespeare’s works to addressing whether Shakespeare should be taught in school as much as it is, Emma provides a comprehensive insight into his writings. The interview also features a section on the renowned ‘Macbeth’ and a Q and A where we hear from you!

Image by StarGlade on Pixabay