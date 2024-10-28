For the past couple of years, I have been obsessed with the idea of going to Slovenia. It first started with someone I met in a hostel who was telling me about the first leg of his interrailing trip. He’d spent a week in Ljubljana (no, I can’t pronounce this) and loved it. I saw his photos and wow, it looked incredible. The mix of stunning mountainous scenery and old charming towns was an instant appeal to me. Ever since, I’ve been taunting myself with research on what Slovenia has to offer, just waiting for the opportunity to go. So here are three reasons why Slovenia is top of my bucket list, and should be on yours too.

Ljubljana

Contrary to what some might look for in their travels, Ljubljana is not a bustling modern city. However, if you like the feel of a historic town full of character, you may just love Slovenia’s capital. It’s the type of old city where one of its best attractions is simply wandering its old cobbled streets stopping at various little shops, independant cafes and restaurants. Around every corner, something beautiful awaits- a gorgeous old church, interesting architecture or a stunning bridge crossing the city’s river. Ljubljana is anything but dull- the burnt orange rooftops are characteristic of the old city centre, and the colourful houses lining the river. This just so happens to be where the nightlife is. If you’re looking for a night out in Slovenia, staying near the riverfront is the way to find some great bars and clubs. During the day, you can take a trip on the beautiful river, passing by numerous canal boats as you glide through the heart of the city. There’s a beautiful old castle looming over the city which I hear is worth the trek, as well as some cathedrals, food markets and museums worth the visit too. It’s a very pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city so definitely the type of place you would spend all day walking around without any inconvenience. Ljubljana, like the rest of the country, is quite affordable, being one of the cheapest European cities to visit

The great outdoors

Slovenia boasts beautiful landscapes of lakes, mountains and pine tree forests. There are so many national parks to choose from with all have opportunities for stunning hikes and climbs. Triglav National Park, for example, covers the mountains of the Julian Alps, offering some mesmerising views over rivers, luscious green nature and if you’re into rock climbing- some great opportunities on the rugged mountain range!

There are also plenty of opportunities for water sports, like rafting down rapids on the Soca River, canyoning in Fratarica or kayaking in some of the most breathtaking places like Lake Bled. The photos I’ve seen of Slovenian nature are absolutely incredible, and a must if you’re an outdoorsy person. The ultimate camping trip for sure!

Roadtrip potential

Personally, when I manage to get to Slovenia, my plan entails doing a road trip around the whole country. After getting to Ljubljana and exploring the city, I would rent a car and head West to visit Piran, a medieval town on the coast. The time of year would determine how long I spend by the sea but I’d make sure to make the most of some of Slovenia’s beautiful beaches before heading to the Julian Alps for some hiking and camping in the national parks. I’d then wrap up my imaginary trip by spending some time at Lake Bled and Lake Bohinj, another body of clear crystal blue water surrounded by Alpine mountains. Anyone fancy joining?

Slovenia seems like the sort of country where you could easily explore one or two places for a shorter holiday- say Ljubljana and Lake Bled in a week, or you could spend a month- or even a couple of months- travelling around the entire country and discovering it’s lesser known beauties. In either scenario, I’m certain that once I visit Slovenia, I’ll still claim it should be on everyone’s bucket list.