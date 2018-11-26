‘There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish’ – Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama constantly looks to better the world we live in and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. During her time as First Lady, Obama launched initiatives such as ‘Reach Higher’ and ‘Let Girls Learn’. The latter aimed at helping the 62 million girls around the world who are not in education. She sees it as her moral obligation and duty to help:

And Obama will not stop raising her voice. She has transcended the position of First Lady by continuing to speak about issues that matter. Her commitment to change and a better future defines who she is and her attitude to those around her. Being sensitive to the systemic issues that plague our society Obama offers hope and solutions; rather than being passive she seeks to instigate change rather than wait for others to do it.

Looking at the gender inequality that pervades global culture Obama is a champion and frirm advocate of women’s rights, she represents intersectional feminism, calling upon the creation of a sisterhood that has a duty to be bold, strong, and support every woman. Aware of the power structures that impinge upon the opportunities for women, Obama seeks to incite faith, independence, and strength in girls and women. The core part of her work at the Obama Foundation is the empowerment of girls to realise their potential and reach higher. On the International Day of the Girl, she announced the launching of Global Girls Alliance, a program designed to empower young girls across the globe through education – ‘because the future is only as bright as our girls’.

Michelle Obama in an inspiration to all women and men to do more, be better, and create change. She stands testament to the fact that to alter the future, to alter people’s lives, starts with one person and that person could be you.