A Beginners Guide to Sex Toys

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted most aspects of our everyday lives. There isn’t a person in the world that hasn’t felt some sort of a repercussion due to the outbreak. Most of what’s happened has been a terrifying, harrowing experience.

However, in some ways, the virus has taught us a lot about ourselves. As they say, when one door closes, another door opens. And since we were locked inside, in the privacy of our bedrooms, the door that swung wide open was the one that leads to our sexuality.

While some of us were getting reacquainted with video game classics, others also played, but in a different manner. Usage and ownership of sex toys grew exponentially in 2020. Some large adult retailers, such as Adult Toy Megastore, tripled their sales during the pandemic. More importantly, they reported selling a lot of beginner sex toys, and the implication there is quite clear.

What’s even more telling is that men, who usually don’t admit to it, have taken a liking to sex toys. About 42% of men own or have bought a sex toy.

Your Guide to Sex Toys

There are a few things to think about before buying (or using) a sex toy:

Find a reputable store

Only use safe sex toy materials

Wash your sex toys often

Store the toys in a cool, dry place

Find the right sex toy.

Finding a Reputable Store

First of all, always read product reviews before buying something. It’s the smartest thing you can do before getting anything online. Sure, reviews can be quite biased sometimes, but there should be plenty of honest ones for you to come to a conclusion.

Secondly, there are well-established adult stores that you can’t go wrong with — Adam and Eve, Lovehoney, LELO, We-Vibe, etc. Those stores will certainly have something to suit your taste, so browse away.

Only Use Safe Sex Toy Materials

Phthalates are toxic materials that are cheap, which is why they were quite common in sex toys. They are linked to many serious conditions such as breast cancer, male infertility, and many others. They’re the number one thing to avoid in sex toys!

Naturally, most sex toy makers now avoid using such harmful materials, but it’s still worthwhile to make sure. Look for sex toys made out of glass, silicone, or metal, as they’re quite harmless to your health. They are slightly more expensive, but staying on the safe side always is.

Wash Your Sex Toys Often

Suffice it to say that body-safe sex toy materials won’t protect you if you don’t take proper hygiene into consideration.

Bodily fluids contain all sorts of bacteria, and failing to take care of your sex toys leads to their growth. Rinse your sex toys before and after each use to ensure proper hygiene. Most adult toys come with instructions on how to properly maintain them. However, if you’re uncertain, you should remember that you can’t go wrong with simple warm water and soap.

Storing the Toys Properly

Sex toys should, without exception, be stored in cool and dry places, away from heat sources. Less humid environments also suit them much better.

What could happen in warm places is that the toys begin to deform. They become softer and thus less enjoyable. However, deformations can also make sex toys unsafe to use, so store them properly.

In conclusion, there’s a wide range of sex toys available these days, and almost everyone can find what suits them best. There’s always something new and exciting to experiment with, it’s just important to know how.

Featured image by We-Vibe WOW tech from Unsplash