2021 Census findings on Gender and Sexual Orientation – what it means for the Queer community

For the first time in history, LGBTQ+ communities have been officially recorded in the 2021 census. This is a revolutionary change for the population, as entire groups of people that were once, often criminally, condemned for their sexual or gender orientation, are now being recognised as members of society. The queer community is no longer invisible.

The statistics recorded in the census prove this, as with 92.5% of the population having answered the purposefully ‘voluntary’ question, 3.2% of them have expressed identifying with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, Asexuxal, Queer, or Other non-straight sexual orientation. This not only shows that queer people do, in fact, proudly exist, but also that the majority of the population feel comfortable enough to disclose their sexual orientation.

Not only did the census record sexual orientation, but it also asked the general population another optional question: ‘Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?’ This question was voluntarily answered by 94% of the population, and resulted in finding that 0.5% of these people identify with a gender that is different to that of their sex at birth, including transgender men and women as well as non-binary people.

Until now, queer communities have been largely invisible, at least in official terms. It is well-known nowadays that homosexuality and non-straight behaviours have been historically heavily disapproved of, and those caught have often faced cruel punishments such as imprisonment or death. In ignoring the actuality, that is, the existence of queer people, it was deemed justifiable to marginalise the community and overlook their rights, and this ignorance was supported with the lack of official recognition of queer people; census records began in 1801, and only now have there been questions on it that seek to identify and acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community. This means that thousands of people who would once have remained hidden in society are now able to express their identities freely and with pride, rather than being forced to suppress themselves.

Of course, the census does not account for members of the LGBTQ+ community who still feel like they must hide their true identity; people who are unable to express their gender or sexuality, such as those who are surrounded by homophobic people, for example, are likely to have indicated false answers on the census. Therefore, it is extremely possible that the figures received from the census are much lower than actuality. The idea that this concealment is still ongoing reiterates the importance of these census questions, and the attention they bring to queer struggles.

This is a huge accomplishment in LGBTQ+ history. Simply recognising the presence of queer people, and acknowledging the fact that they make up a substantial proportion of the general population, is a majorly positive turn towards ensuring more widespread acceptance, as well as protecting their political rights more seriously. In establishing the fact that trans people, for example, make up a significant part of the UK’s society as a whole, the findings from the 2021 census are being hoped to bring more awareness to political struggles currently being faced by trans people, and could possibly have played a part in the recent inclusion of trans people in the conversion therapy ban.

The visibility given to the LGBTQ+ community through the 2021 census is groundbreaking, and suggests progressive evolution in the right direction for queer people in our society. It is a promising sign of acceptance and awareness, and is a catalyst for the change and protection of the queer community.