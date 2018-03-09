Nintendo Direct Recap: Smash for Switch

The March Nintendo direct aired last night, and let me tell you: they pulled out all the stops. There is something for everyone and Nintendo have set themselves up for a good 2018.

Detective Pikachu (3DS)

I’ll start by saying, I don’t know why this game exists. I’ll follow up that up with, I’m glad this game exists. Did you ever want to play as Pikachu as a detective? What about a husky voiced, wise cracking detective? He’s less adorable companion, more Noir McNoirson.

WarioWare Gold (3DS)

The first WarioWare game in years, this iteration brings old and new minigames to the 3DS. For those unfamiliar with the series, WarioWare consists of a series of surrealist mini-games which you complete in quick succession. If you are in the mood for some fast and funny action, this games for you.

Mario Tennis Aces (Switch)

This game got a release date of June 22nd and more detail regarding it’s gameplay. The gameplay seems surprisingly deep and Nintendo really drove that fact home. I’m hoping this game lives up to it’s deep tactical promise. The fact you can play as a chain chomp wielding a racket in its mouth should be enough to sell this to anyone.

Travis Strikes Again – No More Heroes (Switch)

The latest game by enigmatic developer Grasshopper interactive, Travis Strikes Again brings back the cult favourite No More Heroes series for the Switch. The game follows Travis as he hacks and slashes his way through a series of games he is sucked into. The new co-op mode is also a nice addition to what is looking to be a great game.

Dark Souls (Switch)

I already mentioned this in my 2018 games list but some great new details have been released. Firstly players will be able to play the game early through a Network Test event. Secondly a Solaire of Astora amiibo has been announced, which is in the emblematic ‘Praise the Sun!’ pose.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker (Switch)

Nintendo are keeping the Wii-U ports coming with this acclaimed title. You play as Captain Toad, working your way through self contained puzzle worlds but – in a twist on the Mario formula – you cannot jump. I’m really looking forward to finally getting to play this game and I bet a lot of other people will be glad they are now able to.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (Switch)

Crash Bandicoot for Switch? Am I hearing that right? Originally created as PlayStation’s rival to Mario, it’s pretty bizarre that Crash is now spinning his way onto Nintendo’s main console. Even more bizarre that this is a remaster of the original Crash games that everyone thought would be a PS4 exclusive. Maybe I will finally get round to playing it now…

Splatoon Octo Expansion (Switch)

A new single-player expansion was announced for the ink-filled shooter. This expansion follows the new Octo character Agent 8, in a total of 80 new missions. I’m not that into Splatoon, but this expansion does look cool, and I let out a laugh when they proclaimed “The lore runs deep”.

Super Smash Bros. (Switch)

In the most Nintendo way possible, Nintendo just casually dropped the trailer for a new Smash game. And announced it is coming out in 2018. And I am so excited. This will hopefully be the highlight of Nintendo’s 2018 and the Switch will be the perfect platform for it.