Games I’m Looking Forward To In 2018

2018 has a hard job to beat 2017’s stellar year of games, but with upcoming releases like these I don’t think it will be difficult. Here are a small selection of games that I am personally looking forward to in 2018:

Celeste

A single-player, story-driven, 2D platformer by Matt Makes Games– in Celeste you explore a giant Mountain with over 600 screens of platforming to play. One great thing about this game is the creators have made it accessible with simple controls (“simply jump, air-dash and climb”) while still catering to players who like a challenge with “Brutal B-side chapters to unlock”. This game is coming to most platforms but is a must-get for Switch owners.

Platforms: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Jan 25, 2018

Wandersong

In Wandersong you play as a Bard looking save the world through singing. The game is super colourful, has a unique art-style and already has great music. If anything, this game should bring a bit of joy to 2018. Its whimsical gameplay and irreverent aesthetic just screams positivity. I’m looking forward to the creative ways in which Dumb and Fat Games incorporate music in this title.

Platforms: PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 31st

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the landmark release of 2018, regardless of the reception it receives. Rockstar’s latest game since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, this wild west epic is hotly anticipated after its release being delayed into this year. What I’m looking for in this game is impressive world building, a great story and interesting characters. If the rumours about loot-boxes are true, then that may cast some shade on this game but we’ll have wait and see what it has to offer.

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One

Release Date: Q2 2018

Vampyr

Vampyr is a game about being a Vampire in early 20th century Britain by Dontnod Entertainment (creators of life is strange). Promised in this game is large amount of character interactions – all of which you can choose to kill at some point to fulfil your Vampiric Bloodlust. This not only satisfies your hunger pangs, but also gives you new powers to use. It sounds like a really great concept and if Dontnod Entertainment can pull it off it will make for some really unique gameplay.

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: June 30th

Dark Souls Remastered

Look… I know this isn’t technically a new game but hear me out. I haven’t ever properly played Dark Souls and I’ve just got a Switch… so it figures that Dark Souls Switch will be the ideal way to play the game. To be able to just pick up and (easily) play this landmark game anywhere is a dream come true for me and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it at last. The remaster is also coming to other platforms so there is no excuse to miss out!

Platforms: PC, PS4 , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 25th

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (With New Funky Mode!)

While I’m on the Switch port train I may as well mention this game. Another game I haven’t played before but it being on the Switch means I almost definitely will now. The game is a 2D platformer starring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong plus their massive extended family. This includes Funky Kong who is a new addition to this port, being playable for an easier version of this game!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Previously on Wii U)

Release Date: May 4th

Spider-man PS4

The latest from everybody’s favourite web-slinger is perhaps a return to the old Spidey games I remember so fondly. While this iteration may not have the infamous pizza song, it is shaping up to be the open-world, swinging experience fans have been asking for all this time. Insomnia games have had a great track record over the past few years (most recently the Ratchet and Clank remake) so I’m excited!

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: TBC 2018

Mineko’s Night Market

In Meowza Games’ own words “Mineko’s Night Market is a game about crafting crafts, eating eats, and catting cats.” The game seems to be following on from the wonderfully weird heritage of life sim games in its own feline direction. You spend time on a cat-filled island, completing jobs, quests and other tasks in order to prepare for the islands weekly market. There is a wide range of locations and transportation options which all change depending on when you visit them. This game seems like a fun take on the genre, has a great art style and lots of cats (I mean who doesn’t love cats).

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: Late 2018