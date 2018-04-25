Spoonet 18

Martin Docherty in Editor's Picks Food Lifestyle on 25 April, 2018.

Spoonet 18

Shall I compare thee to a summers day?

Thou art more price appropriate

Than options to eat another way:

Fiver for a bev and lunch sounds great.

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines

Then he can cool off with a £2.50 gin

And if thou cannot face the lines?

Just use the app to get your order in.

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Serving vegan curry and avo toast,

Then turn to Lloyds for tunes well played,

With deals on beers I like the most.

 So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see,

 I’ll be with Spoons, and Spoons will be with me.

                MARTIN DOCHERTY (with help from Willy Shakes)

 

Most Read

  1. Spoonet 18

  2. From revolution to topless protest: a brief history of feminism in France

  3. Naturally Global: The Role of Nature in Amitav Ghosh’s The Hungry Tide

  4. TEDx – A Conference for the Curious

  5. A nation divided? The consequences of British imperialism in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.