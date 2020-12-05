The year we undressed

Open the draw, take out your mask.
Do you long for the days, the essential was a clasp?
Look in the mirror, tie up your hair.
Forget brushing it today, the world doesn’t care.
Except when it does – Don’t forget that zoom call!
The self-cultivation for which, once saved for balls.
Do you remember those times? The touches and shoves.
Of suit fabric, silk. Potential loves.
Instead now we slip in what feels best:
With dressing gowns and tracksuits we make our nests.
On occasion: forced cheer. Dress up in your kitchen – steamy.
A pretty scattering of acne on the jawline (dreamy).
Casual, smart casual, formal, black-tie?
Give me options, some direction – sweatpants again? I might cry.
And so, I set about preening for the shops
Some days it’s no time, some days it’s lots.
So now, we search for the times of fun:
In little things, ribbon things, buttons undone.