Fight the Cold in this Season’s Cosiest Jumpers

The clocks have gone back, my breath is crystallising in my student house (the heating is broken again) and market square has become an impenetrable gaggle of puffa jackets. Winter is here.

But here at The Bubble we’re drooling over this season’s knitwear in preparation for Durham’s subzero temperatures. This season the remnants of our student loan are being spent on….

…this striped number from Urban. Channel your four-year old self and bring some colour to the north’s drab day’s.

You probably already own this, your best mate certainly does and your boyfriend’s mum’s cousin was sporting it at the last family gathering. But if you don’t already have it, Urban are selling it for a cool £46. Wearing your blanket as outwear? What’s not to like. If the UO one isn’t your vibe, every other high-street store is selling its own version this winter.

If you want to look like a 1980’s Scandinavian cross-country skier, you’re in luck because Fairisle designs are all the rage. See Asos for their vast collection, aspire to own &OtherStories romantic concoction or enjoy Topshop’s take on the trend.

For practical, no-fuss knits in bright colours, Nobody’s Child is the place to go. These three are reduced by a lush 30% in this week’s Black Friday Sale at £22.40.





Look like bubblegum and break the bank in Lazy Oaf’s wonder.

Starting to make the rounds amongst the student populace, the unisex company Goose and Gander’s affordable and simple sweats channel low-maintenance athleisure wear. Nab this for £27.50

And finally, NastyGal’s turtleneck provides ultimate comfort in this jumper-cum-blanket.