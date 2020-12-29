Christmas: best or loneliest time of the year?

It seems to me as though everyone either loves or hates this festive time of year. We either find ourselves launched into the madness of going to markets, shopping, eating delicious food and drinking (far too much), or we are lumped into the category of ‘Christmas Grinch.’ By the latter, I’m talking about what Mabel captures far better than I ever could, in her song ‘Loneliest Time of the Year’:

Sorry I’m not so merry

But I feel like this yearly

Christmas time isn’t my vibe

Brings no joy into my life

Watch the snow as it’s falling

And I don’t feel a damn thing

Only darken the tree lights

Just another December night

Sleigh bells ringing

Still I feel sad

It’ll have you thinking

Of all the things

That you don’t have

She’s not entirely wrong. Whilst this season is, I’m sure, wonderful in normal circumstances for those wanting to spend time with their loved ones, and those for whom Christmas holds religious significance, I can understand why many dislike the ‘vibe’ and the ‘lights’ of the festive period. I am partial to a walk amongst pretty lights, I am also able to acknowledge those who detest the commercialisation of the period. Not to mention, that gift-giving season only emphasises the divide between the ‘have’s’ and the ‘have not’s’ in a much harsher light. Especially children and those who can’t afford to give their families the Christmas that we see in advertising images everywhere.

And we can’t forget how ‘cuffing season,’ where everyone seems to be perfectly coupled-up and in love, can have its impact of loneliness, mental health and self-esteem. Again, Mabel puts it best:

But I know

If I’m feeling lonely

I can’t be the only one

Drowning in my tears

So somebody show me

How am I supposed to have fun

At the loneliest time of year?

Year

The loneliest time of year

I think what is so reassuring about her lyrics is her insistence that whoever may be listening is not alone. She captures what so many people undoubtedly feel at this time of year, and reminds us that to feel this way is okay. We don’t need to succumb to the melancholy, society deems necessary for anyone who is alone or single for Christmas.

This message is of utmost necessity always, but particularly this year. Perhaps now everyone will understand the message of her song since we have felt and been more isolated than usual, understanding for just one minute how it feels to be alone. It’s such an important reminder that it is not mandatory to adore Christmas in the way society deems appropriate. It’s okay to be a Grinch, it’s okay to be indifferent, and it’s okay to love the season, and to love it entirely on your own in your own way. Christmas season is about being happy and appreciating what we have, the pressure to have the perfect Christmas is unnecessary but instead valuing what we have gained over the year and showing kindness is what the spirit of Christmas truly is.

Image by Valentin Petkov via Unsplash