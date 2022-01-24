New year, new me?

As the weeks into term gather, and the cosy memories of the Christmas holidays begin to fade further into the background, I find myself starving to crave some of the homely comforts, that I’m so grateful the holidays bring.

Yes, I miss home-cooked meals, and yes I’m missing living in a house that isn’t in the region of 3 degrees, and yes I’m missing not having a workload that could crush a 3-ton elephant, but there is also something else. There’s always been one thing that I’ve found myself missing, with an intensity that always surprisingly, ever since rating to term time in my school years, and now even more at university.

I’m sure I am not alone in this. To me in term time, it almost seems unfathomable to me that I ever one read for pleasure. Faced with page after page after page of academic reading, it quickly becomes synonymous with work. At the end of the day, I can think of nothing worse than cosying up in bed reading a novel, instead favouring episodes of much-loved comfort TV episodes.

But even in the depths of summatives, the deep down wishes to read still lingers.

So, in the time of January, and the new year, and looking to try and change habits up, my mission this term is to try and work reading for pleasure into my term (even if it’s very slight). This term I would love to be able to find the joy of reading that I enjoy so much at home.

Now I’m not kidding myself, I know I’m not going to be powering through War and Peace or anything like that, but even if I can manage to read more than the bare minimum of news headlines or find an article that interests me outside of my degree, and not just screenshot the title to ‘save for later, or read one or two short stories, then I’ll be happy.

So, if you’re like me, and wish you could read more in term time why not start with some fantastic articles from The Bubble this week! Detailed below are my Editor’s Picks for the week!

Image credit: Suzy Yang, via The Bubble photo drive