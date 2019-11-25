It Won’t Rain Forever

Dear readers,

let’s face it: November sucks. It’s cold, it gets dark by 2 pm, and all it does is rain. It’s the most useless time of the year and there is indeed no legitimate moral reason for November to exist. It makes my love for Durham shake under the lights of Lumiere and slip over a water puddle in Church Street.

Venice flooded. For the sake of intellectual honesty, Venice does possess a certain natural flair for flooding every so often. Yet, November encourages this annoying tendency by contributing its peculiar heavy rains and strong wind to the cause.

This year has been particularly dramatic. Venice was flooded with 187 cm of water, which makes it the highest tide ever recorded since 1966. It left one dead and countless businesses devastated.

I was raised in Venice, it’s where all my love is. It’s the place my mind goes to hide when Durham ultimately fails to feel like home – when the days are so stressing and students hate on other students through Durfess.

I have struggled against the temptation to spend these ugly and wet 30 days under my duvet waiting for Christmas lights to break into the darkness.

I really don’t like November, but it’s almost gone. It will stop raining. December will bring us capitalism, pre-packed joy, and a new government. We will go home, eat a proper meal, and see our dogs again.

Stay strong and enjoy the editor’s picks of the week – it’s 30 days to Christmas, friends!

Emma McElderry – “Dream” student housing to be built in Durham

“For those with a little more to spend,” adds the company, “some buildings echo the resplendent architecture of Magdalen College, Oxford, to ensure students feel they are where they are meant to be while studying at ‘Doxbridge’”.

Tanya Patel – Essex Lorry Deaths: The Economic Circumstances that Preceded the Tragedy

Tanya discusses why Vietnamese nationals are leaving Vietnam to come to the UK and how this ties into the recent lorry tragedy.

Simav Gildiz – You are What You Eat: Eat Bad, Feel Bad

Durham students are potatoes.

Mia Chitty – Smash Ultimate is a brilliant time, regardless of skill

“However, my point here is that you don’t need to be good at it to enjoy it. If you don’t have the time to invest in the game to build up skill, and you just prefer to jump in and out, that’s OK.”

Grace Sowrey – The first debate: an overview

Spoiler: Just. Go. Vote.

Lots of love,

Æ