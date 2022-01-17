Happy New Year!

As we settle back into term-time routines and begin to negotiate our New Year’s resolutions, I cannot help but wonder what 2022 might bring. Last year was eventful to say the least; welcomed by strict global lockdowns, 2021 eventually gave way to some semblance of normality throughout summer, and was seen out by the arrival of Omicron in November. Beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, the rest of the world saw equally tumultuous times, from the Capitol insurrection and Trump’s subsequent impeachments and acquittals, to Navalny’s imprisonment, to Belarus’ hijacking of a commercial flight, to the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. All things considered, I am sure that I am not alone in my tentative hope that the next twelve months are somewhat less turbulent.

In this week’s editor’s picks, Martha Smith reports on Coronavirus variants, whilst Thomas Fallais contemplates gender-fluid fashion, and Jasmine Allum investigates why we kiss on New Year’s Eve:

1. Sustainable New Year’s resolutions for 2022 by Flo Wright

2. Gender-fluid fashion is the future by Thomas Fallais

3. Why do we kiss on New Year’s Eve? By Jasmine Allum

4. Review: ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Lara Eastaugh

5. The future of Coronavirus variants: from Delta to Omicron by Martha Smith

Featured image: Colin Watts on Unsplash with license.