A Christmas Carol (Mashup)

Dear readers,

There was a story that I was told and I want to tell the world before I get too old and don’t remember it, so let’s December it:

Said Durham students to the mighty vice chancellor: ‘Do you know what we know? Lecturers shiver in the rain, let us bring them equal pay.’

So this is the end of Michaelmas and what have you done? For the rich and the poor ones, the road is so long (the strike is over now).

Crowded lecture rooms, friends with tired eyes, the weather outside is frightful. Yet, there won’t be snow in Durham this Christmastime. The greatest gift we’ll get this year is TLC where no one ever goes (Billy B all the way). But I can see a better time when all our dreams come true.

We will be home for Christmas, if only in our dreams – all our troubles will be miles away.

I’ve been an awful good student and now I think of all the fun I’ve missed – I could have been a BNOC (well so could anyone). Next year I could be also good if you’ll check off my Christmas list. I won’t ask for much this Christmas, I won’t even wish for snow: I just wanna keep on waiting just outside my landlord’s door.

There’s a world of letting properties and it’s a world of dread and mould, where the only water flowing is quite literally ice-cold. So Santa tell me if you’re really there that we won’t have to go through this all over again, next term.

But we will be home for Christmas, if only in our dreams – until then we’ll have to muddle through somehow, so have yourself a merry little Christmas now (and enjoy the Editor’s picks):

Amy Campbell – Recycling is Anti-Environmentalist

The solution to the flawed global phenomenon of recycling is the circular economy.

Emerson Muhmoud – Edinburgh at Christmas

‘The city turns even more magical every year when the Christmas Markets move into its centre. It has everything to make the perfect day away after all those stressful assignments get turned in.’

Elisabeth Aiton – How Neri Oxman is Rethinking Design – with Biology

What can learn from the natural world as we design our built environment? Elisabeth Aiton delves into the futuristic work of Neri Oxman, founder of the emerging field of Material Ecology.

Ines Andrade – Adding the season’s festive colours to your look!

Advice on how to get into the holiday season and experiment with colour in your fashion and beauty routine!

Olivia McCann – Elton John: Uncensored – Rocket Man’s interview with Graham Norton fails to take off

TV Editor Olivia McCann reviews Elton John: Uncensored – “A perfect opportunity for Elton to plug his tell-all autobiography ‘Me’ before Black Friday”.

Everyone, have a holly jolly Christmas – I really do hope it’s a good one,

Æ