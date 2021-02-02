Sanctioning Russia: A Sisyphean Task?

After his poisoning in August 2020 and his recovery in Germany, Alexei Navalny, the most

prominent opponent of the Russian government and Putin, surprised the world considerably

by choosing to return to his home country in January 2021, despite mounting evidence that

the attack on him might have come from the higher ranks of the Russian government.

Minutes after his arrival on 17 January 2021 at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport, Navalny was

detained by police with little explanation, documented by numerous supporters and

journalists, such as by The Guardian for instance. It became known shortly after that the

politician will be detained for 30 days following an impromptu court hearing in a police

station on the day following his return.

Navalny´s team called on the public for protests against the regime, which erupted the

following weekend across Russian cities and have been considered as the most significant

political protests in the country in recent years. In Moscow alone, about 40,000 participants

were reported, despite the regime attempting to downsize the scale of the demonstrations.

However, the events were also marked by violence, with the Russian police and in particular

the special forces unit Omon allegedly dispersing the protests with considerable brutality,

leading to over 3,000 arrests across the country.

These events have not gone unnoticed in the rest of the world and have provoked

widespread outrage in response to what has largely been considered as serious breaches of

human rights. International political pressure is mounting in particular, as exemplified by EU Foreign

Ministers calling for new sanctions against Russia this week in reply to these events and the

continuing repression of political opposition by the Putin regime. However, it remains

questionable what form these international sanctions would take, and, more importantly, if

they would have any effect on the situation.

In this context, a few options for sanctions, coming from the EU or the US, need to be

considered. Economic sanctions, such as are already in place against Russia, essentially aim

for a stop to the transfer of capital, in the form of bans on specific products, freezing of

financial assets, or cancelling international economic collaboration. In an ideal case,

sanctioning Russia economically would lead to a severely limited access to international

financial resources, thus inciting political change. An important topic that has regularly

returned in this context is the project Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline built to provide Europe

with Russian gas via the North Sea. While the project is nearly finished and the accord

between Russia and the EU still stands, the US have expressed their discontent regarding this

on numerous occasions, imposing sanctions on the companies contributing to the project. It

must be mentioned here that the US has, above all, two motivations in doing so: firstly, they

fear that the project would render the EU more dependent on Russia for energy, thus

potentially creating a political pressure point. And furthermore, Russia is the most significant

competitor when it comes to American gas and oil export, hence pointing to the economic

concerns behind this course of action.

As economic sanctions are likely, but have not been finalized, there remain more

possibilities. In the case of political sanctions, these could be targeted towards specific individuals, such as placing travel bans on Russian politicians or officials, or going as far as

withdrawing the respective foreign ambassadors from Russia. However, these measures,

contrary to economic sanctions, are often of a more symbolic nature.

While it is still being debated whether new sanctions against Russia will be implemented, it is

foremost questionable what effect these measures will have for both parties. Since this is

not the first time that Russia has provoked such a response from other nations, what have

previous sanctions achieved in the past? The most recent major sanctions against Russia

were introduced in 2014 as a response to the Crimean annexation and the Russian-Ukrainian

war that followed it. Russia was notably excluded from the G8, an association of the most

economically and politically powerful countries. Viewing the facts of today´s current

situation, has this step for example led to any concrete outcomes? To date, Crimea is still

considered as Russian territory by Putin´s government, and efforts are made to strengthen

the Russian influence there even further. The war between the two countries continues,

almost seven years after its beginning, with no end in sight. Sanctions like the above

mentioned have overall had little effect, or what effect they might have had has been

conveniently ignored by the Russian government.

What does this this mean for future similar measures? Sanctions, whether political or

economic, are generally implemented with the aim of weakening or impeding an

international opponent in an attempt to incite them to change their behaviour, such as

ending an aggressive political stance, encouraging military disarmament, or adhering to the

observation of human rights as agreed by international conventions. “Economic sanctions

have clear economic effects on Russia, though they do not currently present a crippling

impediment”, as the 2017 Report by the Center for a New American Security estimates. Not

achieving this “crippling effect” lies at the heart of the issue: sanctions are often not specific

enough, and especially in recent years, have been used in an almost inflationary manner, as

the news agency Deutsche Welle highlights. Likewise, the American Security Report of 2020

deplores that sanctions, despite their effect, in fact have detriments for the country

imposing them too, especially in an economic context.

Sanctions, in whatever form they take, are always the result of complex geopolitical

questions. Yet their effectiveness, especially in the light of previous experiences, must be

doubted with regard to both the sanctioning party and the sanctioned. While it may

therefore represent a pessimistic view, it must be estimated that future possible sanctions

from the EU or the US will not deter the Russian government from repressing political

freedom and opposition movements on its own soil. This is even more so the case when one

considers that, if there is one thing disliked by Putin´s government, it is foreign interventions

in what is seen as an interior matter from a Russian point of view.

