Mother’s Day gift ideas

This is a public service announcement, two days after term finishes (Sunday the 19th March) is Mother’s Day. Set an alert in your phone now, note it on your calendar and start planning. If the idea of trying to show your mum how much she means to you brings you out in a cold sweat and has led you down the rabbit hole of ‘gifts for her’ guides, then here are some bright ideas to show your mum how special she is.

Think about who you are buying for

The first step for a thoughtful present is to put the gift guides down and take a second to think about the person you are buying for. The most expensive gift in the world is nothing compared to the feeling that you have sat down and really considered how to make Mother’s Day special, that you have taken the time to show you care.

Baking

Is your mum the chef of the house? Is she a foodie who loves trying new things? If so, why not try baking something special for her, after all, food tastes better when it is made with love. A homemade bake is inexpensive and shows that you have put the time in, with extra points if you try something out of your comfort zone. An ambitious three course meal could be the perfect way to show your love on Mother’s Day, or you could make a batch of scones and throw her an afternoon tea. If you are not a strong baker, then don’t be afraid to go for a simple classic like cupcakes or a Victoria sandwich – the point is that you have taken the time to try and make something, so it doesn’t have to be perfect.

That being said, if you truly are an appalling cook, there are plenty of businesses ready to take the task off your hands. This is definitely a pricier option but, for example, from M&S you can get an afternoon tea set filled with a selection of cakes, biscuits and tea delivered through your letterbox for £20.

Flowers

While not the most original idea, I don’t think anyone is going to be disappointed with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. I buy a cheap bunch for myself when summative deadlines are getting me down, because flowers just make me feel happier. Whether it’s a supermarket bunch (Aldi do some very pretty arrangements) or paying for the convenience of a delivery service such as Bloom & Wild, flowers make everyone feel special. Even a bunch of the £1 daffodils that you can find in every supermarket will brighten up a room. We are coming out of the depths of winter, so take advantage of the natural beauty of the world and gift it.

If you want to make this a longer lasting present, why not find a pretty vase (charity shops can be great for these), buy a couple of bunches of different flowers and arrange them yourself. Then your mum will have a unique assortment and a vase she can use over and over again.

Quality time

Everyone wants to pamper their mum, but this doesn’t mean having to buy her a hugely expensive spa day. A lot of the things we enjoy doing are more about the people we do them with, rather than the activities themselves, so make a plan that involves spending time together. If she likes history, plan a family trip to the nearest historic house, or a museum exhibition you think she would be interested in. If she likes being out in nature, go on the National Trust website and research a new place to go for a walk. Perhaps she has been wanting to watch a specific film for ages but never gets round to it, so plan a dedicated movie night with all the snacks. None of these ideas are expensive, but if thought about properly they can be the most valued gifts.

Featured image by: Yaroslav Shuraev