Grieving as a student during Covid

Like most aspects of life, 2020 has made dealing with death even more difficult than normal, especially because the process of grief strangely mirrors the experience of being in a pandemic. There are no rights and wrongs to grieving, but I want to share how I have coped with being a student grieving in the pandemic, for those who are struggling too.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy ‘how-to’ for grief, or for being in the “unprecedented” time of Covid, because when you lose someone you love, this commences an equally unprecedented time – when they are not in your life in the same way as when they were alive. Death is so profoundly shit, in the same way being in a global pandemic is inescapably shit, and if you are managing both simultaneously, I am so sorry, and I want you to know you can learn to cope with both.

Although everyone’s bereavement is different, as are everyone’s circumstances in the pandemic, I have found the loss of someone significant can universally cause further feelings of loss of control, reality and sense of self, which the pandemic can heighten. Whilst you can’t change the fact your person has died, there are strategies to deal with these other losses, which should help you cope with grief. Above all, try to focus on reaffirming your connection with yourself, and with others.

Connecting to yourself

For the past year now, I have been in and out of therapy. I had never been before I came into contact with grief, but I’m so glad I took the step to go. Having a dedicated time to focus on my mental health has helped me come to terms with and understand my grief. It might seem harder to get help during the pandemic, however, there are still many ways you can access counselling, including for free; through ​the university,​ with ​the NHS​, ​organisations in your area,​ privately ​or through charities – ​Cruse ​is a bereavement specific charity. All these organisations will offer different ways of accessing therapy and various forms of therapy, so you can find your best fit.

As we enter another lockdown, I would urge anyone grieving to make the most of your hour of daily exercise. I know when you are deeply unhappy sometimes all you can do is lie in bed – this is where I was a lot of the time, and then in the first lockdown I began to run. I was shocked by how good I felt when I returned, sweating, out of breath, red faced. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself; any exercise, inside or outside, will bring you a small space away from thinking about your grief, some structure, goals and, importantly, endorphins.

Living through a pandemic and the death of someone close to you warps your world entirely. I lost my grasp of time and my memory – they disappeared under my deafening, unruly thoughts. I found a way to centre myself was to get my thoughts out of my head and onto my phone screen or into a notebook. Again, sometimes you don’t have the energy, but if you are feeling overwhelmed, writing down what you are thinking can provide catharsis and reprise because