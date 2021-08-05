Global Opportunity Funding Boost for Durham

Durham University has been awarded a grant from the Turing Scheme, the UK government’s new programme to study and work abroad. This funding will give more than 200 Durham students the opportunity to work, study or volunteer abroad in the coming academic year. The University’s bid for the funding was focused around increasing participation from underrepresented groups of students, including short-term work and study opportunities to support these students with their dreams to travel abroad.

The Turing Scheme, which was announced in December 2020 and backed by £110m, aims to help students of all income groups to experience educational opportunities in a range of 20 partner countries. The scheme, which has since replaced the UK’s participation in the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, intends to address barriers to travelling abroad for a full year programme of work or study that have long since prevented some students from taking part. Partly, this is done by the minimum duration of the Turing Scheme programme being four weeks, compared to the minimum of three months under Erasmus+.

Professor Claire O’Malley, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Global) at Durham University, said: “The Turing Scheme expands opportunities for many of our students by providing significant experience overseas, which will enhance their future employability prospects and provide them with valuable life skills.

“International partnerships are a core part of Durham University’s outstanding research and vibrant learning communities. We find that our students return to Durham with renewed enthusiasm and a fresh perspective, which benefits everyone at the institution. I look forward to seeing the opportunities the Turing scheme will bring, both to individuals and to the University.”