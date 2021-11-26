Face to face teaching cancelled as Storm Arwen sets its sights on Durham

At 2pm today, Durham University students received an email announcing that all face to face teaching would cease from 2pm due to the red weather warning in place for Durham. In the email, Vice-Provost (Research) Professor Colin Bain stated:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our community is our utmost priority at all times. All face to face teaching will cease from 2pm today. Where possible, you should return to their [sic] place of residence, travelling no later than 3pm.

In some cases it will be possible to deliver teaching and learning remotely, but this warning has reached us with very short notice, so please bear with us.

‘Red warnings’ are rare and we wish to act responsibly on behalf of our community. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

The red weather warning will be in place from 3pm today until 2am Saturday 27th November. The weather warning suggests that high speed winds of up to almost 80mph will batter the North East, particularly in coastal areas. It is also suspected that the storm may bring some snow to southern Scotland and northern England with a yellow warning in place from 4pm today until 10am tomorrow. However, unfortunately it is not time to get your sleds out yet because the expected 10 to 15 centimetres will likely only affect higher ground.

What a welcome to winter this shall be!

(Featured image: Khamkéo Vilaysing via Unsplash with license)