Enter Engineering for Access Award 2019 for Chance to Win Cash Prize PLUS Prototype of Winning Design

The annual Engineering for Access award for undergraduate engineering students launches this week. Find out how to enter below.

The first ever Engineering for Access award opens for entries this week, offering one winner the chance to have their life-changing design, for people living with disabilities, made into a prototype – plus a cash prize.

Leading personal injury firm Claims.co.uk (based in Northern Ireland) in association with product design experts Bang Creations, set up the award to help the brightest engineers. The award tasks undergraduate to come up with a design to change the lives of people living with disabilities.

One winner will walk away with an industry standard prototype of their design – and any leftover cash from the £5,000 budget will go straight to their pocket.

Managing Director of Claims.co.uk, John Quail, graduated from Queens University. He said: “We’re excited to see the brilliant and innovative designs that engineering students from Queens can come up with to help anyone suffering with a disability; whether it’s one they were born with or through an accident.

Over the years, we’ve dealt with thousands of people whose lives have been severely impacted by personal injury – and sadly for many, this can sometimes result in irreparable damage that can leave them disabled.”

Entrants must respond to a brief, which includes their product design, it’s intended user and their inspiration for their creation. They may also include drawings or CAD renderings of their design if they wish. A panel of judges from Claims.co.uk and Bang Creations will select a shortlist of 10 students, and ultimately one winner.

Engineering for Access is open to undergraduate students currently studying at a UK based university in an Engineering discipline. Entries must be submitted by 14th January 2019.

You can read more about the award, and enter your design, at: www.claims.co.uk/engineering-for-access