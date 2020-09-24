Durham University Vice-Chancellor pays tribute to ‘journalistic pioneer’, alumnus Sir Harold Evans

The Vice-Chancellor of Durham University has paid tribute to Sir Harold Evans, a journalistic pioneer and alumni at the university.

A former student of University College, Sir Harold studied Politics and Economics, and graduated with honours in 1952 after completing national service with the Royal Air Force.

Professor Stuart Corbridge, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, shared: “Our community is devastated to learn of the loss of alumnus Sir Harold Evans – a journalistic pioneer whose exceptional career spanned decades and whose legacy will influence generations to come.

“Sir Harry is a deep loss to us all and will be remembered fondly here by so many of our staff, students, and alumni alike. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his family.”

Beginning his journalistic career from a young age, Sir Harold left school at 16, working for The Reporter in Ashton-Under-Lyne. As a student at Durham, he nurtured his passion for journalism, where he became editor of Palatinate only a few years since its founding.

Reminiscing on his experiences at Durham, Sir Harold once commented:

“Durham was crucial for me… You would sit at dinner next to a Physician, a Musician, people from other subject areas and talk. There was a collision of all different disciplines. By talking you were already better educated.”

In 1998, he received an honorary doctorate from Durham University in recognition of his trailblazing journalistic and editorial career which included editing the Northern Echo, the Sunday Times, and later becoming Editor-at-Large at Reuters.

Professor Wendy Chambers, Head of University College, Durham University, said: “Our University College community is deeply sad to learn of Sir Harry’s passing. He was a proud Castleman with a highly distinguished career. He was a beacon of professionalism, integrity and advocacy many of our students continue to study and celebrate today; his legacy will be felt by generations to come. All of us here at Castle hold Sir Harry’s family in our hearts and prayers during this sad time.”

Palatinate Editors-in-Chief, Imogen Usherwood and Tash Mosheim, said: “Whenever we talk about Palatinate alumni, Sir Harold Evans’s name comes up. As students, to know that we are starting out in the same publication that such an important figure in journalism once did is inspiring. His contribution to journalism was remarkable and he will be much missed – we will always be proud to count him among former Palatinate editors.”

Featured image available under Creative Commons