Durham University ranks sixth in Sunday Times Good University Guide

Durham University has been ranked sixth in the UK according to the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

Moving up from seventh last year, the university has been recognised as part of the top ten of the prestigious league table for over ten years. One area in which the Guide acknowledged Durham’s success was its score in this year’s National Student Satisfaction Survey, which placed it at the top of all Russell Group universities as well as the highest of any university in the North East, with a score of 87.3%.

Another area in which the Guide recognised Durham University’s achievements was in the successful careers obtained after university. Durham is currently ranked seventh in the UK for its graduate prospects with 87% of Durham students going on to acquire high-skilled jobs or progress onto postgraduate study 15 months after graduating.

Similar rankings published recently have shown similar levels of success for the university, ranking fourth in the UK in The Guardian University Guide 2021 as well as 86th worldwide in the QS World University Rankings for 2021.

Speaking of Durham’s recent achievements, Vice-Chancellor Stuart Corbridge stated: “To be ranked sixth in the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021 is a tremendous achievement for Durham University, our staff and students.

“As for all universities, 2020 has been a challenging year for us, as we manage the impact of coronavirus. But we are continuing to invest in our student experience. We recently opened two new College facilities, including the brand new South College, and we’re looking forward to a new home for our Mathematical Sciences and Computer Science departments opening soon.

“We’re also doing more than ever before to attract students from all backgrounds to consider Durham. We are a world-leading, research-led, inclusive University, at the heart of the stunning beautiful and warmly welcoming North East of England.”