Durham University places 82nd in the QS World University Rankings 2022

Durham University has placed at 82nd in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2022, increasing their previous entry by four places from 86th. They were also placed 54th for global Employer Reputation, which was determined by employers around the work ranking universities. In addition, they also ranked 96th in the world for citations per faculty as well as 103rd in the international student ranking, an increase of 11 places from their previous placement. The international student ranking analyses the attractiveness of universities to prospective international students.

In addition to these high places in the QS Rankings, it was also announced on Tuesday 8th June that Durham has moved up to 5th place in the Complete University Guide 2022 rankings from its previous 7th place position.

Professor Stuart Corbridge, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, said of the achievements: “Durham is one of the world’s great universities and one of the most distinctive. We aim to inspire our students and staff to achieve extraordinary things and I am delighted that this has been recognised by our success in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

It is particularly pleasing that employers globally recognise the quality of our education and our graduates. Prospective students considering Durham can know that a Durham degree makes them stand out from the crowd.”

Jack Moran, QS spokesperson, also stated: “Durham University’s latest ascent in the QS World University Rankings is driven by the high esteem in which it is held by both the global academic community, and graduate employers. This is a testament to the outstanding work done by its faculty, leadership, and all other staff who strive to make Durham both a world-class research institution, and one that prepares students successfully for the myriad [of] challenges they face after graduating.”