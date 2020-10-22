Durham University launches new programme to support North East students

Durham University has launched a new programme to support North East students studying STEM subjects and applying to university. The new programme ‘Levelling Up: Aspire Higher’ will allow academics from the university to tutor and mentor students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education STEM subjects.

The programme is in collaboration with the London Mathematical Society and the Institute of Physics as well as being funded by the support of philanthropist Dr Tony Hill, a former teacher from the North East who went onto to pursue a successful career in the software industry.

Speaking of his involvement in the project, Dr Tony Hill stated, “I am delighted to be working with Durham University’s Faculty of Science. They share my ambition to give all young people, regardless of their background, the opportunity to realise their potential.”

Professor Jacqui Ramagge, Executive Dean for the Faculty of Science at Durham shared the same sentiment of exclusivity, stating “Here at Durham University we are passionate about helping students succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. We are delighted that Dr Tony Hill’s gift will support us to do that.”

The launch of this new programme comes after northern students this week have voiced their concerns with the attitudes they have faced whilst at Durham University. It is said to complement other programmes designed to encourage participation from North East students, such as Supported Progression which aims to provide Year 12 students from the region with extra help and support to realise their potential to study at Durham.

In addition, the University also announced the ‘Durham Inspired – North East Scholarships’ earlier this year. This is another programme, supported with a £2 million endowment, designed to facilitate North East students from low-income backgrounds to study at Durham.