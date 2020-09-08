Durham Markets Launches Online Shopping

Durham Market Hall have launched an online shopping experience allowing locals and students alike to browse goods and products from independent traders.

Working alongside ZMOVE, the online shopping experience will involve an eco-friendly delivery service within a five-mile radius of Market Hall, including areas like Chester le Street, Langley Park and High Pittington.

Online shoppers will be able to purchase a variety of goods that can be found within Market Hall, categorised by each independent trader, including jewellery, fresh fruit and vegetables, Turkish trinkets, wines and cheeses.

Colin Wilkes, Managing Director of Durham Markets, has shared: “Durham Markets has been serving people in Durham for nearly 170 years; it’s vital that we continue to evolve to meet our customers’ needs and our new delivery service is an exciting next step for us. We’ll start relatively small, with a handful of traders, and then plan to grow from there, with more and more traders joining the online shop.

“ZMOVE is the perfect partner for this venture. You’ll soon get used to seeing the distinctive green bikes and electric cars heading out from the Market Hall, initially on Tuesdays and Saturdays but we hope to expand the service in time.

He also expressed gratitude to the City of Durham Parish Council for their support with this project.

Nick Mason of ZMOVE added: “You can’t always get to the shops when you want to, or when you need to, making delivery really useful. We at ZMOVE want to ensure that delivery service does not impact the environment so have developed a zero-emissions offer using electric bikes and cars. We’re thrilled to be working with Durham Markets Company, it’s a great opportunity to bring our ‘green’ service to Durham and to enable local independent businesses to deliver.”

The online shop can be found on their new website, including delivery details which will initially take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and order spends, with a minimum spend of £20 and a £5 delivery charge: www.durhammarkets.co.uk.