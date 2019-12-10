DU Gospel Choir Needs You to Reach the Finals of UGCY 2020

Placing second in last years national competition, Durham University Gospel Choir are back in the semi-finals of University Gospel Choir of the Year. With only the public vote left to go, they need your votes to get them to the grand final on March 28th! The stakes are high, with only 9 of the 14 semi-finalists progressing to the final round, so every vote counts. For instructions on how to vote, see the bottom of this article.

From humble beginnings in 2011, with only 8 singers and a drum, Durham University Gospel Choir has excelled over the past year, having won Music Society of the Year 2019, placed second in University Gospel Choir of the Year and collaborated with a professional choir. What makes Durham University Gospel Choir so special, however, is its values of love and community.

“Gospel has become a main highlight of my uni experience in less than a term”, says Tom Buckle, a gospel member who joined this term. “I already feel like I have joined a family. The choir has put its heart and soul into every rehearsal and performance”.

From the Cathedral to BBC Carols for Christmas, DU Gospel Choir commends itself on the joy and energy which every member brings to their performance.

Tomos Wyn, another new member, says that “I like to consider myself an instrument in spreading a joyful message”.

The choir further prides itself on its inclusivity and diversity. As Co-Musical Directer, George Bone comments: “The diversity of the talents, plus the inclusivity of the groups ethos, allows everyone involved to excel and grow in ways that we could have never imagined alone”.

“I am incredibly proud of all of the work that the choir have put in this term; to have that ratified (as it should) in the form of a return to UGCY would be the icing on the cake of a superb term!”.

Making it to the finals of UGCY is an incredible opportunity for each member of the choir, offering invaluable professional exposure. Co-President Maya Spence says, “To get to UGCY 2020 would mean the absolute world to the choir who have put so much hard work in this term”.

To vote for DU Gospel Choir to get to the finals of UGCY 2020, simply:

1) Follow UGCY on Instagram or YouTube

2) Like DU Gospel Choir’s video: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5zlSuopTZJ/

3) Comment “@dugospelchoir”

If you are interested in joining the choir or would like to contact us, keep an eye on DU Gospel Choir’s website at https://dugospelchoir.wixsite.com/gospel.

Images by Sawuku Photography