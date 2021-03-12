In memory of Sarah Everard

It is with profound sadness that we report that the death of Sarah Everard. Sarah, a Durham graduate and a much valued member of our community, went missing in South London on March 3rd whilst walking home from a friend’s house.

Sarah, a member of St. Cuthbert’s society and a Geography student, graduated from Durham in 2008. She then went on to build a successful career in marketing in London.

Speaking to BBC News, her friend and fellow Durham alumna Rose Wollard said: “Sarah and I met many years ago whilst studying together at Durham University. She has always been an exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.”

Her family have also issued the following statement: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.”

They also thanked the police, public and friends for their support during this time, saying “We are so grateful to the police and would like to thank them for all they are doing. We are now pleading for additional help from the public.”

In an email to Durham students today, Vice-Chancellor Stuart Corbridge stated: “We have today received the devastating news of Sarah’s death. This will be a shock to our whole community, particularly in St Cuthbert’s Soicety and Geography.

Sarah was a popular and lively member of our community and retained a large friendship group associated with her time here. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

A vigil, organised by various Durham University feminist groups, is being held for Sarah at Palace Green on Monday 15th March from 6-8pm. Members of the community are welcome to write messages of hope, love and support as well as light a candle in honour of Sarah. Social distancing, sanitising and face masks will all be in place for this event and participants are encouraged to access a free Lateral Flow Test before attending.

Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.