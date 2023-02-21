The Evolution of Formula-E: a Spinoff to F1

In case you weren’t aware, Formula One is not the only form of high-intensity motor racing, in reality there are several alternatives to watch which will provide the same adrenaline rush you’re searching for. However, there is one that in my view that is not spoken about enough – Formula E. This sport is essentially the ‘cousin’ to F1, and possesses many of the same attributes, but is contrastingly entirely different. Here’s everything you need to know about Formula E!

The ‘E’ in the title essentially stands for electric, which is what distinguishes it from typical motor racing. Through the usage of an inverter, electricity is generated by the battery to an AC charge, which ultimately powers the car, in contrast to the non-renewable omissions exhausted within F1. This progressive sport therefore encourages a cleaner, more sustainable future for motor racing, one in which may be completely aspired to one day.

Besides from an electric power source, which still allows speeds of 280km/hr, what basically distinguishes Formula E from Formula 1? Formula E cars are quieter than their counterparts, which can significantly improve a live race experience for viewers, as earbuds are often required at F1 races for the piercing noises.

There are 11 teams that compete in Formula E championships, for example names such as Panasonic and Nissan are involved. When it comes to qualifying and the actual races, the format is slightly different to that in F1. The E-Prix consists of drivers racing for a 45 minute session, and a further lap. The drivers are all required to have completed the same amount of laps as the driver in P1 by the end of this time period. In conjunction to the competition of being first, Formula E is a focused upon battery management, and drivers are instructed to find the best tactics to strategically preserve energy during the race.

Formula 1 has always been particularly popular, but after the release of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’, the attention upon the sport skyrocketed, as viewers were able to learn about F1 in a fun, immersive way. The drivers’ personalities were also on display, which easily engaged fans to continue watching and following the championship. Formula E has unfortunately not been given the same opportunity to captivate viewers, however the future possibilities are endless as to how the sport will grow.

The championship season for Formula E begun mid-January and is well under way for the year. The up and coming race is set to be in the streets of Cape Town, South Africa on the 25th of February. As someone who has lived in Cape Town her whole life, an event as such taking place in our city is one to celebrate. Excitement is in the air, and there will no doubt be a massive increase in intrigue for the sport following the event.

There you have it, some quick information about the thrilling world of Formula E. Keep your eye out for the sport, as it is constantly expanding in popularity and will undoubtedly grow exponentially!

