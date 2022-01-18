Food for thought: easy vegan snacks

I’ll start by saying that I’m not vegan. I never have been. But as the best friend of two vegans, and being both vegetarian and lactose intolerant myself, I’d like to say that I am a sort of ‘honorary vegan.’ I haven’t touched anything other than my trusty oat milk in years, but I am, however, occasionally partial to a tuna steak. But this January, I thought I’d give it a go. And, as such, I thought I’d assemble some of my favourite easy Vegan snack recipes for you to try. Not only are they delectable—but environmentally friendly!

Banana Bread

Whilst I know that many of us have perfected our version of banana bread during lockdown, nothing competes with this recipe. Use oats instead of flour to make a more flapjack-like texture and serve with peanut butter for the optimal culinary experience. Works great for breakfast and dessert when served hot with ice cream, or just as an afternoon snack.

https://cookieandkate.com/healthy-banana-bread-recipe/

Peanut Butter Cups

The easiest recipe in the world. Melt peanut butter, vegan margarine, rice crispies and some icing sugar over the stove to taste, and then form small balls. Once they hold their shape, dip them in melted vegan dark chocolate and refrigerate them overnight. The best high-protein snack out there, and they’re actually delicious.

Chocolate Cake

After many a failed experiment, I have located the best vegan chocolate cake. The icing in particular is beyond anything I have tasted. It’s so good that my non-vegan housemates didn’t notice the difference. Enough said.

https://chocolatecoveredkatie.com/vegan-chocolate-cake-recipe/

Paprika-roasted Chickpeas

I won’t take credit for this recipe – it belongs to my best friend. But it’s too simple to leave out.

Drain a tin of chickpeas, then pour them out onto a lined baking tray. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, generous amounts of cumin and some paprika, then drizzle with olive oil. Pop in the oven at 180 degrees for around 20 minutes, and you have the most delicious savoury snack.

Happy Veganuary!

Featured image: Deevya on Wikimedia Commons with license.