Throwing soup on artwork as climate protest: tactical or tacky?

“What is worth more, art or life?” 21-year-old Just Stop Oil activist Phoebe Plummer’s loudly questions while glued to a wall in the exhibition halls of London’s National Gallery. Above her lies Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, dripping in tomato soup. Gasps of shock and disapproving voices could be heard from visitors.

Last Friday morning, two young climate protestors hurled canned tomato soup over one of the Dutch painter’s most iconic work Sunflowers and glued their hands to the wall in protest of recent developments of oil extraction policy in the UK.

In order the reduce the country’s reliance on foreign energy sources imports, the British government opened a new offshore oil and gas licensing round earlier this month. Studies have shown burning fossil fuels to be the main source of CO2 emissions. The burning of coal, oil and natural gas is easily the largest contributor to global climate change. Environmentalists and scientists alike believe this recent development undermines the government’s commitment to combat the climate crisis.

Dana Fisher, a social scientist at the University of Maryland who specialises in protest movements uses the term ‘tactical innovation’ to describe such unconventional protests. With the advancement of communication and social media technology, climate campaigns rely heavily on mass media to raise awareness and inspire action. As the public grew accustomed to news of marches and sit-ins, the shock value of throwing tomato soup over paintings is certain to gain media attraction.

However, there are mixed attitudes with regards to the efficacy of such creative forms of activism. Condemnation and distaste towards the incident in online discussion forums echos fears of counter-intuitiveness. Professor Michael Mann from University of Pennsylvania expresses concerns that Just Stop Oil’s ‘tactic’ of targeting artworks in museums might alienate people who are ‘natural allies of the climate battle but will draw negative associations with climate advocacy and activism from such acts.’

It is important to clarify that like the rest of Van Gogh’s sunflower collection, the painting in the National Gallery was encased in glass and hence unharmed. A spokesperson from Just Stop Oil comments that the act was performed with the safety of the targeted painting in mind. It was therefore intentional that the protestors chose the Sunflower, which was shielded. However, most people will see related news headlines which don’t necessarily divulge such important information. The public might unquestioningly form an antagonistic view towards climate advocacy: what some interpret as a symbolic political statement could be seen as a useless act of destruction. This risks deterring those who are sympathetic to the climate cause from joining activist groups in collective climate action.

Wide press coverage and the viral video that recorded the unfolding of the incident proved Just Stop Oil’s public art stunt an effective method of grabbing public’s attention. However, whether it provokes action or aggravates alienation in eco-activism remains to be seen.

