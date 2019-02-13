Post DUCFS: Continuing the Conversation about Sustainable Fashion

Durham University Charity Fashion show recently broke new records for their show, culminating in an outstanding £150,000 raised as a final total for the Environmental Justice Foundation. This is an impeccable achievement, and as we face grave environmental issues today and a movement that is ever expanding, the conversation raised by this event is hugely significant.

However, now the show is over, the conversation has to continue.

Mary Creagh MP, chair of the parliamentary environmental audit committee which has recently been looking into the fashion industry, said that “we have only got 12 years to tackle damaging climate change”, meaning that “we as consumers have to ask the questions of brands.”

Here are The Bubble’s top tips for you to keep sustainable post the glitz and glamour of DUCFS, and keep working towards a more sustainable, eco-friendlier mind and lifestyle, especially with your clothing choices.

1.Charity Shops.

Have you seen the number of charity shops in Durham?! Please use them! In the UK, an estimated £30bn of clothes hang unworn in wardrobes (The Guardian, June 2018). As your style evolves and trends come and go, grab a bag and put in those items that have sat in your cupboard for more than 2 months unworn, and take it down to North Road to one of distribute among a few different stores.

2. Ethical Labels

Some of the brands on display at DUCFS highlighted that sustainable fashion where brands consider the planet and their workers can still appear with all the glamour and chic style you are after. You might have it in your mind that these brands are more expensive… think again! Brands such as Birdsong, Know The Origin, and Project Pisco have the majority of their products under £30, with Project Pico focussing on sustainable underwear!

3. Use DURDRESS

A dress exchange group specifically for Durham students to use when big events are coming up. Can’t find the perfect dress? Have a browse of the Facebook group and it’s as easy as messaging the admin if you find a dress you are interested in. It’s a great way to save money as well as getting involved in an eco-friendly movement.

4. Mend your old clothes or switch up old designs

Instead of buying a new skirt or pair of jeans when they rip, try your hand at mending them (or pop along to Durham Market to pay a small fee). You can also style up old garments, change the sleeve length, or if you have always wanted some ripped jeans, go wild! There are plenty of articles out there to help with upcycling old clothes, for example: https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/no-sew-ways-to-transform-your-clothes-for-summer

There you go! DUCFS has started the conversation, we need to keep the movement going! Fast fashion and throw- away culture with single- use purchases need to change, so join with these ideas and be part of the backlash.