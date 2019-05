All of us need a reason,

A purpose,

A cause.

If not, why would we go on?

Be it politics,

Feminism,

Charity or more,

Why would you risk it?

I like to write,

I like to volunteer,

I like to travel,

We should all try it.

There is so much pain,

Why stand idly by while others

Suffer

And we can stop, and aid.

This is just a small call,

To remind you

That even when the days are full,

We can do something to help, us all.