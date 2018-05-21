1000 to be fed on food waste at Durham Pride

On Sunday 27th May, 1-6pm, at Durham Sands

On Sunday 27th May North East food waste organisation REfUSE are planning to feed 1000 people on food that would have otherwise been wasted. The food will be cooked up by volunteers, with the menu being decided the night before after the day’s food collections have finished.

This event is the third and last in the series of Feeding 1000 events that REfUSE have run in Durham and Chester Le Street in partnership with Durham County Council and Sainsbury’s Waste Less Save More campaign. You’ll also be able to catch the Council’s waste department who’ll be giving out food-saving packs and talking to the crowds about recycling.

REfUSE co-founder and director Mim Skinner:

“We’re so excited to be able to partner with Durham Pride for this event. Being inclusive is central to what we do. We use a Pay As You Feel model where people are able to pay with time, skills, money or almost anything else so that everyone can get involved. Our long tables seat a mixture of people of all classes, races, sexualities, genders, shapes and sizes. We love the work Durham Pride are doing and are excited to be joining them.”

REfUSE co-founder and director Nikki Dravers:

“We see around 1 tonne of food coming through our warehouse each month- all still perfectly good to eat, Pride is a great opportunity to show people some of the waste that is happening in our county and raise awareness of what you can do to combat it. It’s been a great event series, engaging people from all over the County and feeding bellies not bins. We’re so thankful to all the volunteers who’ve got involved.

The event comes 5 weeks after REfUSE has opened a Pay As You Feel cafe in Chester Le Street, only serving food that would otherwise go to waste.

The food will be served from 1-6pm on Durham Sands after the Pride parade. You’ll also get the chance to watch some of the amazing line-up of acts, visit other stalls and join with Durham in celebrating its LGBTQI+ community.